Allegation of neglect by NDLEA false, misleading–family of late Imran 

By Mohammed Tijjani









The family of the late Aliyu Imran who was gruesomely murdered on Friday by a mob says the allegation of neglect by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) is false and misleading.

The Head of the family, Hassan Idris-Funtua, stated this is a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)on Monday in Kaduna.

Idris-Funtua said, “We, the family of Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics Imrana, would like to address the recent publications by some media outlets regarding the tragic death of our loved one.

“The article, which cited a media falsely claimed that we accused the NDLEA of neglect.

“We categorically deny this allegation. In reality, the NDLEA has been supportive and proactive in its response to this tragedy.

“Its Chairman/CEO, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, personally reached out to us within hours of the incident, offering condolences and assurances of his commitment to addressing the issue.”

He further stated that staffers from the NDLEA”s Kaduna State Command attended Imran’s burial and visited us.

Idris-Funtua added that another team from the agency’s National Headquarters in Abuja had also visited the family on Sunday.

“We urge the public to disregard such publication as it lacks merit and does not reflect our family’s position.

” We request that media houses respect our family’s grief and refrain from distracting the public from the main issue, the gruesome murder of Aliyu Imrab, a promising young man who was brutally taken from us just 48 days after his wedding.

“Our focus now is on coming to terms with this senseless tragedy and seeking justice.

“We have faith that the law will take its course and those responsible will be held accountable.” Idris-Funtua said. (NAN)