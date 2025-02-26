Allegation of bias by Emefiele unsubstantiated, Lagos Court rules

An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Wednesday, refused a recusal application by embattled former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

By Adenike Ayodele

An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Wednesday, refused a recusal application by embattled former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Rahman Oshodi refused the oral application of defence, seeking his recusal, after reviewing arguments of parties.

The court cited various decisions of the Supreme Court.

Oshodi said that the allegation of bias raised by the team of defence were unsubstantiated.

According to him, “the oral application lacks merit” adding that there are no evidences to justify his withdrawal from the case.

Oshodi said: “I have carefully considered the submission of the counsel.

“This oral application came as a result of ruling delivered on Jan. 24, asking the court to recuse self from this case on the ground of bias.

“The allegation of bias has not been substantiated.

“Accordingly, the first and second defendants’ recusal application is hereby refused.”

NAN reports that Emefiele’s Counsel, Mr Olalekan Ojo (SAN) had on Mondayy, urged the court to step down from the matter, arguing that the judge’s previous rulings suggested a likelihood of bias.

Counsel for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), had however, objected to the application.

Oyedepo had argued that the application was unmeritorious and it was a delay tactics.

Emefiele is standing trial on a 19-count charge bordering on receiving gratification and corrupt demands

Emefiele’s co-defendant, Henry Omoile, is facing a three-count charge bordering on unlawful acceptance of gifts by agents.

When trial resumed on Wednesday, Oyedepo appeared for the EFCC, Ojo appeared for the embattled governor, while Mr Kazeem Gbadamosi (SAN) appeared for the second defendant.

NAN also reports that the court, in its second ruling on Wednesday granted permission to Emefiele to appeal the ruling delivered on Jan. 8 challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear his case.

Oshodi adjourned the case until May 26, for continuation of trial. (NAN)