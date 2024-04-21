All set to celebrate grassroots political icon, Okara, at 60

Thursday May 02 this year has been set aside to honour one of Nigeria grassroots political icons, Architect Abdulmumeen Ahmed Okara who turns sixty years old that day.

A grassroots politician and member of the ruling political party from Kogi State, Arc. Okara is a founding member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and served in Contact and Mobilization Committee of the Independent Campaign Council for the current President, Sen. Ahmed Bola Tinubu. He has served under late Chief Solomon Lar, former governor of Plateau state, Chief Bisi Akande, founding Chairman of the defunct Action Congress, AC and several other political icons across the country.



Among the activities lined up to mark the epoch-making event include the launch of a Biography on his times and life as a political icon and strong supporter of the late Senator AT Ahmed, formal public presentation of a foundation dedicated to his late father, Ahmed Okara Foundation and a special dinner to celebrate his 60 years on the earth.



Already, eminent personalities across the country have been invited to this event taking place in Abuja. They include invitees from the Presidency, current and former governors, Legislators, both national and state levels as well as associates and community leaders of thought.

Mohammed Bougei Attah

Chairman, Planning Committee