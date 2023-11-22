Wednesday, November 22, 2023
All set for 2nd Ordinary Session of ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja 

By Favour Lashem
All is set for the 2023 Second Ordinary Session of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament in Abuja as delegates from 15 member countries have arrived.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the session which begins on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, will last until Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.

The programme will witness the swearing-in of new legislatures to the parliament.

Other highlights of the ordinary session will be the sitting of the joint committees ranging from Agriculture to Environment and Natural Resources, Health, Legal Affairs, and Human Rights.

Other committees are those of Social Affairs, Gender, and Women Empowerment.

By Maureen Okon (NAN)

