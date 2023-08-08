All options remain on table as ECOWAS tightens noose on Niger – Presidency

… Tinubu orders CBN to effect additional financial sanctions

By Danlami Nmodu

The West African subregional bloc, ECOWAS tightened its noose on coup leaders in Niger Republic as President Bola Tinubu has directed the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN to effect additional sanctions.

This was disclosed by Presidential Spokesman Ajuri Ngelale, Tuesday while briefing Journalists at the State House about the situation in Niger. He affirmed that no option has been taken off the table yet as ECOWAS leaders continue their consultations.

Ngelale said, “I can also report that following the expiration of the deadline of the ultimatum and standing on the preexisting consensus position of financial sanctions meted out on the military junta in Niger Republic by the bloc of ECOWAS Heads of State, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered an additional slew of financial sanctions through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on entities and individuals related to or involved with the military junta in Niger Republic.

Reiterating the position, Ngelale said, “The news that Mr. President has directed the acting CBN governor to levy another slew of sanctions against entities and individuals associated with the military junta in Niger public, I said that intentionally. I didn’t make a mistake, because I was given permission to make that statement and I emphasize that this is not an individual action taken by an individual President on behalf of individual nation. This is an action taken yes (by) ECOWAS chairman who is the president of Nigeria, but standing on the authority provided by the consensus resolution of all ECOWAS members and heads of state with regard to financial sanctions being levied by ECOWAS Member States against the military junta in Niger Republic.

“There is an authority that we are standing on. It is not Nigerian government authority, it is the authority of the resolution passed in public before now.

Speaking earlier on the crisis triggered by the ouster of President Mohammed Bazoum in Niger, Ngelale said, “Concerning the ultimatum given to the military Junta in Niger Public: the ECOWAS mandate, and ultimatum is not a Nigerian ultimatum. It is not a Nigerian mandate and the office of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, also serving as the chairman of ECOWAS seeks to emphasize this point.

That due to certain domestic and international media coverage, tending toward a personalization of the ECOWAS sub regional position to his Person and to our nation individually.

“It is because of this that Mr. President has deemed it necessary to state unequivocally that the mandate and ultimatum by issued ECOWAS is that of ECOWAS’ position. While His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assumed the ECOWAS chairmanship, the position of ECOWAS conveys the consensus position of member heads of state.

Ngelale disclosed that, Nigeria’s “president in recent days, particularly following the expiration of the ultimatum given by ECOWAS has widened consultations internationally but most especially domestically, including interfaces with state governors in Nigeria, who govern states bordering Niger public on the various fallout and outcomes of the unfortunate situation that has unfolded in Niger Republic.

“But President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, wishes to emphasize to this distinguished audience that the response of ECOWAS to the military coup in Niger has been and will remain devoid of ethnic and religious sentiments and considerations.

“The regional bloc is made up of all sub regional ethnic groups, religious groups, and all other forms of human diversity. And the response of ECOWAS, therefore, represents all of these groups, and not any of these groups individually.

“While no options have been taken off of the table of ECOWAS, we do draw the attention of this audience to the upcoming ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit, which will be holding in Abuja on Thursday, August 10. It is therefore expected that at the ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit, far reaching decisions will be taken concerning the next steps of the regional bloc.”

