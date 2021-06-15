All NYSC ventures now business entities – DG

Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, the Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has said that all NYSC ventures would now operate as business entities.

Ibrahim made this known at the opening of Farms and Ventures managers training workshop on Tuesday in Abuja.

The workshop was themed:“Repositioning the NYSC Ventures for Enhanced Revenue Drive’’.

“We have placed a high premium on profit making from these ventures and they will continue to serve as platforms of vocational and entrepreneurial training for corps members.

“Therefore management will closely monitor the activities of these ventures and we will be uncompromising in our desire to maximise return on investment,” he said.

Ibrahim said that all efforts made towards deriving maximum benefits from the NYSC farms and ventures cannot yield the desired results unless the officers managing them are equipped with the right knowledge and ideas. (NAN)