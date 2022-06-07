All members should work for the success of APC – Observer

Mr Austin Jonah, an observer from Bayelsa has urged all members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to love and work for its success.

Jonah told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), at the venue of the APC special national convention on Tuesday, that the party was supreme.

“We must ensure that the party succeeds at this national convention and elect a leader that will be acceptable to all.

“We must also collectively work for the success of the party, during the 2023 general elections, at all levels.

“There must also be genuine reconciliation across the country after the exercise,” he urged.

Jonah said whoever emerged as the presidential flag bearer must be accepted and supported by all.

“This is in order to woo all the aggrieved members, with a view to forging a formidable force all over Nigeria,” Jonah appealed.

He, however expressed satisfaction with the arrangements put in place at the venue to ensure the success of the event. ( NAN)

