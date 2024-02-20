Tuesday, February 20, 2024
HomeReports & CommentaryProjectAll imported fuels undergo comprehensive quality re-certification – NMDPRA 
Project

All imported fuels undergo comprehensive quality re-certification – NMDPRA 

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
46

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) on Tuesday gave the assurance that all imported fuels underwent comprehensive quality re-certification.

Mr Ayo Cardoso, Coordinator, South-West Region of NMDPRA,  gave the assurance  in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He reacted to claims by some Lagos residents that petrol currently being dispensed in some filling stations burn faster that usual.

The NMDPRA coordinator said: “All imported fuels undergo comprehensive quality recertification and must be within acceptable limits  in line with SON/NIS specifications before the vessels are allowed to discharge into our depots.

“The Research Octane Number (RON) which indicates the engine performance of all PMS (Petroleum Motor Spirit) imported are within specified minimum limit of 91.

“For PMS bought into the tanks of vehicles, there could be several causes for it to burn faster than usual.

“Low tyre pressure, dirty air filters, overloading, and poor driving habits are just a few of the many reasons why a car’s fuel economy is not efficient.

NAN reports that  some Lagos residents are alleging that PMS being currently dispensed in some filling stations burn faster than usual, compounding their economic hardship.

According to them, whether stored in jerry cans or put in  a vehicle tank, the petrol burns faster than usual.

A civil servant, Mrs Adenike Ayodele, expressed  worry that the petrol quality might have been tampered with.

She also expressed fear that such petrol could be dangerous. (NAN)

By Yusuf Yunus

Previous article
Oborevwori seeks more support for NYSC schemes
Next article
Gombe home to all, Gov Yahaya tells corps members
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -
[wpadcenter_ad id=393785 align='none']

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.