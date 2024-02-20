All imported fuels undergo comprehensive quality re-certification – NMDPRA 

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) on Tuesday gave the assurance that all imported fuels underwent comprehensive quality re-certification.

Mr Ayo Cardoso, Coordinator, South-West Region of NMDPRA, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He reacted to claims by some Lagos residents that petrol currently being dispensed in some filling stations burn faster that usual.

The NMDPRA coordinator said: “All imported fuels undergo comprehensive quality recertification and must be within acceptable limits in line with SON/NIS specifications before the vessels are allowed to discharge into our depots.

“The Research Octane Number (RON) which indicates the engine performance of all PMS (Petroleum Motor Spirit) imported are within specified minimum limit of 91.

“For PMS bought into the tanks of vehicles, there could be several causes for it to burn faster than usual.

“Low tyre pressure, dirty air filters, overloading, and poor driving habits are just a few of the many reasons why a car’s fuel economy is not efficient.

NAN reports that some Lagos residents are alleging that PMS being currently dispensed in some filling stations burn faster than usual, compounding their economic hardship.

According to them, whether stored in jerry cans or put in a vehicle tank, the petrol burns faster than usual.

A civil servant, Mrs Adenike Ayodele, expressed worry that the petrol quality might have been tampered with.

She also expressed fear that such petrol could be dangerous. (NAN)

By Yusuf Yunus