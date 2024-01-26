All hands on deck as former PDP governors endorse Onaiwu’s Edo governorship bid

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors have endorse Earl Osaro Onaiwu’s bid for the governorship of Edo State.

Onaiwu disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

Onaiwu said the former governors’ endorsement was indicative of the party’s admirable show of support and unity.

Onaiwu’s also said that his endorsement testified to the positive role he played in the advancement of the ideals of the PDP in his position as the pioneer director-general the party’s governors’ forum.

He added that his endorsement is a recognition of the quality leadership that he could “provide to take Edo state to the level it should be.”

NAN reports that the forum purchased Onaiwu’s nomination form at the sum of N35 million.

According to him, the gesture represents a vot of confidence in his ability to provide the kind of leadership needed to bring positive change to bear on the the state.

Aminu Shehu from Katsina and Kayode Olusegun from Ondo coordinated the purchase of the nomination form on behalf of the former governors.

A member of the party in Edo who does not want his name in print said that as the race for the Governorship of Edo State gains momentum, Onaiwu’s support from former PDP governors provides him with a significant advantage.

He added that the endorsement showcases the trust and confidence they have in his capacity to deliver on his promises and steer the state toward progress. (NAN)

By Patricia Amogu

