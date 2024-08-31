All Governor Otti Doing Is Rehabilitating Orji Kalu’s Projects, Creating Bitter Political Atmosphere — Rev Elekwa

Reverend Samson Okoro Elekwa, a cleric with the Baptist Church, has urged Governor Alex Otti of Abia State to emulate governors from other states by uniting former governors and other political stakeholders for the development of the state instead of trying to vilify and instigate the people against their leaders.

The Ibadan-based cleric, who is also an indigene of Arochukwu Local Government Area, in a chat with journalists said though a supporter of the governor, he does not support the actions of the governor in creating a bitter political atmosphere among politicians.

He accused the governor of rehabilitating road projects executed by former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu without giving him any form of credit.

“I listened to my dear brother, Governor Alex Otti in his speech vilifying every public servants from Abia state for abandoning the Arochukwu –Ohafia road. He only attempted to praise Michael Okpara, whereas the said road was attracted by prominent Aro sons — Professor Chimere Ikeokwu, and Mr Ochi Achinuvu under former Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

“It was executed by the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) under the leadership of Gen. Muhammadu Buhari. Prof. Ikeokwu was a member of the Board, while Mr Achinuvu was a senior director. As patriots, they facilitated the project from Umuahia to Arochukwu. It was done by Elite Construction Ltd. When they started from the Aro end was Abacha died in office–leaving the road uncompleted from the Aro end. I also understand that during the time of former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu, the road received some palliative work and it was motorable then.

“I understand Senator Kalu and Hon. Uko made efforts to have it fixed in the 9th National Assembly, it is wrong for him to vilify these people without giving them credit. He is making them to look like the devil while he is the saint.

“I have followed him carefully, when he rehabilitated some roads in Aba that we all know that it was done by Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu when he the governor of Abia state, there was no credit from him. The Udeagbara road, the one in Early Learning School in Aba, and many others were built by Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu. He should be given some credit. I have seen the schools he renovated in Arochukwu, and the ones he is still doing, including the flagging off of Amanagwu road. He deserves our respect as a proper Ugwu and Okeosisi Aro.”