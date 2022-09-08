All FCTA Directors to undergo Annual Medical Check -Up

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has ordered all its staff on Grade Level 16 and above to henceforth, undergo a mandatory annual medical check-up.

The decision is to enable the Management cadre to be of sound health to contribute optimally to the implementation of the lofty policies and programmes of the present FCT Administration. This was one of the highpoints of the resolutions arrived at, during the 30th FCTA Management Committee meeting held on Wednesday, at the FCDA Conference Hall, Central Business District, Abuja.

The Committee stated that, the mandatory medical checkup for the above category of officers will begin on October 1, 2022, to coincide with the country’s 2022 Independence Anniversary celebration.

Accordingly, the Management Committee said, “henceforth, all officers on the ranks of Directors and Deputy Directors must undergo mandatory annual medical check-up as enshrined in the Public Service Rules PSR 070106 (f) (I)”. Speaking during the meeting, the FCT Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, who is also the Chairman of the Committee instructed the Department of Human Resource Management to ensure a smooth implementation of the policy. The Permanent Secretary noted that though, the medical checkup is not covered by the Health Insurance Scheme, he, however, directed the Health and Human Services Secretariat to identify and designate FCT Hospitals that would be used for the conduct of programme.

Adesola further noted that officers on salary Grade Level 16 and above shall undertake mandatory medical check-ups locally once a year, as posited in the Public Service Rules (PSR). He reiterated that the exercise is expected to have a positive impact on the productivity and well-being of all the staff of the Administration, which will in turn, promote a robust service delivery to the residents of the Federal Capital Territory.

The Committee asked the Health and Human Services Secretariat, to identify relevant tests needed, with cost implication and thereafter, commence the exercise. The meeting was attended by all the Directors of the FCT Administration as well as Heads of Agencies and Parastatals.

