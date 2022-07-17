All eyes on 2023 as PDP’s Adeleke wins Osun governorship election

By Jide Idowu, Joshua Oladipo and Victor Adeoti(NAN)

The candidate of the PDP, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, has been declared winner of the Osun governorship election, held on July 16.

Announcing the results at the INEC Collation Centre on Sunday in Osogbo, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, who was the returning officer, said that Adeleke polled   403,371 votes to defeat his closet rival, Gov. Gboyega Oyetola, the candidate of the APC, who scored 375,027 votes.

Ogundipe, who is the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, said that the Action Democratic Party (ADP) scored 10,104 to come third.

He also said that the Accord Party candidate scored 4,515 and came fourth.

“I Oluwatoyin Ogundipe Temitayo, hereby certify that I am the returning officer for Osun 2022 governorship election, which held on July 16, 2022.

“I hereby declare on behalf on the INEC chairman that Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke of the PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP won in 17 local government areas, while APC won in 13.

The 13 local government areas won by the APC are; Ilesa East, Ayedaade, Boripe, Ifedayo, Ife Central, Boripe, Ola-Oluwa, Iwo, Isokan, Irewole, Atakumosa East and Ife East.

While the 17 local government areas won by PDP are; Boluwaduro, Osogbo, Ila, Atakumosa West, Ifelodun, Ilesa West, Odo-Otin, Obokun, Orolu, Olorunda, Ife North, Irepodun, Oriade, Ede South, Ejigbo, Ede North and Egbedore

Below is the scorecard of the PDP and APC across the 30 Local Government Areas in the state:

Boluwaduro
 

PDP: 5860

APC: 5649

========

Ilesa East
 

PDP: 10969

APC: 13452

============

Osogbo
 

PDP: 30401

APC: 22952

===========

Ila
 

PDP: 13036

APC: 11163

==========

Atakumosa West
 

PDP: 7750

APC: 6601

==========

Ifelodun
PDP: 17107

APC: 16068

==========

Ilesa West
 

PDP: 13769

APC: 10777

===============

Ayedire
 

PDP: 7402

APC: 7868

============

Odo-Otin
 

PDP: 14003

APC: 13483

============

Boripe
 

PDP: 7595

APC: 21205

=======≠

Obokun

PDP: 13575

APC: 9727

========

Orolu
PDP: 10282

APC: 9928

===========

Olorunda
PDP: 21350

APC: 18709

=========

Ife North
PDP: 10359

APC: 9964

=========

15 Ifedayo

PDP:4730

APC:5016

==========

Ife Central
PDP:13632

APC: 17880

============

Irepodun
PDP:14369

APC:12122

===========

Oriade
PDP:15947

APC:14189

=========

Ayedaade
PDP:13380

APC:14527

=========

20.Ola-Oluwa

PDP:7205

APC:9123

==========

Iwo
PDP:16914

APC:17421

============

22.Ede South

==========

PDP:19438

APC:5704

==========

23.Isokan

PDP:10777

APC:10833

============

24.Irewole

PDP:14216

APC:18198

===========

25.Ejigbo

========

PDP:18065

APC: 14355

==========

  1. Ede North

PDP:23931

APC:9603

=========

  1. Egbedore

PDP: 13230

APC:9228

============

  1. Atakumosa East

PDP: 6992

APC:7449

==========

29.Ife South

PDP:9116

APC:12481

============

  1. Ife East

PDP:18071

APC: 19353

==========

Newsdiaryonline reports that PDP’s victory in osun has elicited excitement in opposition quarters.

Many share the view that if PDP puts its House in order, it could give APC a run for its money at the National level in 2023.

Whether PDP can in fact achieve victory at the general polls in 2023 remains to be seen

=========== (With reports by NAN)