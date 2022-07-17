All eyes on 2023 as PDP’s Adeleke wins Osun governorship election

By Jide Idowu, Joshua Oladipo and Victor Adeoti(NAN)
The candidate of the PDP, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, has been declared winner of the Osun governorship election, held on July 16.
Announcing the results at the INEC Collation Centre on Sunday in Osogbo, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, who was the returning officer, said that Adeleke polled 403,371 votes to defeat his closet rival, Gov. Gboyega Oyetola, the candidate of the APC, who scored 375,027 votes.
Ogundipe, who is the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, said that the Action Democratic Party (ADP) scored 10,104 to come third.
He also said that the Accord Party candidate scored 4,515 and came fourth.
“I Oluwatoyin Ogundipe Temitayo, hereby certify that I am the returning officer for Osun 2022 governorship election, which held on July 16, 2022.
“I hereby declare on behalf on the INEC chairman that Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke of the PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP won in 17 local government areas, while APC won in 13.
The 13 local government areas won by the APC are; Ilesa East, Ayedaade, Boripe, Ifedayo, Ife Central, Boripe, Ola-Oluwa, Iwo, Isokan, Irewole, Atakumosa East and Ife East.
While the 17 local government areas won by PDP are; Boluwaduro, Osogbo, Ila, Atakumosa West, Ifelodun, Ilesa West, Odo-Otin, Obokun, Orolu, Olorunda, Ife North, Irepodun, Oriade, Ede South, Ejigbo, Ede North and Egbedore
Below is the scorecard of the PDP and APC across the 30 Local Government Areas in the state:
Boluwaduro
PDP: 5860
APC: 5649
========
Ilesa East
PDP: 10969
APC: 13452
============
Osogbo
PDP: 30401
APC: 22952
===========
Ila
PDP: 13036
APC: 11163
==========
Atakumosa West
PDP: 7750
APC: 6601
==========
Ifelodun
PDP: 17107
APC: 16068
==========
Ilesa West
PDP: 13769
APC: 10777
===============
Ayedire
PDP: 7402
APC: 7868
============
Odo-Otin
PDP: 14003
APC: 13483
============
Boripe
PDP: 7595
APC: 21205
=======≠
Obokun
PDP: 13575
APC: 9727
========
Orolu
PDP: 10282
APC: 9928
===========
Olorunda
PDP: 21350
APC: 18709
=========
Ife North
PDP: 10359
APC: 9964
=========
15 Ifedayo
PDP:4730
APC:5016
==========
Ife Central
PDP:13632
APC: 17880
============
Irepodun
PDP:14369
APC:12122
===========
Oriade
PDP:15947
APC:14189
=========
Ayedaade
PDP:13380
APC:14527
=========
20.Ola-Oluwa
PDP:7205
APC:9123
==========
Iwo
PDP:16914
APC:17421
============
22.Ede South
==========
PDP:19438
APC:5704
==========
23.Isokan
PDP:10777
APC:10833
============
24.Irewole
PDP:14216
APC:18198
===========
25.Ejigbo
========
PDP:18065
APC: 14355
==========
- Ede North
PDP:23931
APC:9603
=========
- Egbedore
PDP: 13230
APC:9228
============
- Atakumosa East
PDP: 6992
APC:7449
==========
29.Ife South
PDP:9116
APC:12481
============
- Ife East
PDP:18071
APC: 19353
==========
Newsdiaryonline reports that PDP’s victory in osun has elicited excitement in opposition quarters.
Many share the view that if PDP puts its House in order, it could give APC a run for its money at the National level in 2023.
Whether PDP can in fact achieve victory at the general polls in 2023 remains to be seen
=========== (With reports by NAN)