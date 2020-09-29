All Chinese townships, villages connected to passenger coach services — Ministry

Passenger coach services are now available in all of China’s eligible townships and administrative villages as of August this year, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) said on Tuesday.

“By the end of 2019, China’s rural areas had 4.2 million km of highways, with all eligible townships and administrative villages having access to tarmac and cement roads,’’ Vice Minister of Transport Dai Dongchang has said.

According to Dai, this is part of the government efforts to alleviate poverty through transportation infrastructure construction.