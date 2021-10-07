All Batch C Npower beneficiaries will be deployed, Ude assures

The Special Adviser to Imo state governor on Sustainable Development Goals and Humanitarian Services, Princess Christina Ude who is the Focal Person NSIPs Imo State, has advised all batch C Npower Beneficiaries, who are yet to be deployed to their place of primary assignment to be calm and patient. She also assured them that the Npower head office in Abuja , in collaboration with the office of SDGs Imo state, is working towards deploying all Beneficiaries.

The appeal followed the difficulties in deployment of batch C 2020 Npower Beneficiaries as a result of not much place of primary Assignments in some LGAs in Imo state.

Princess Christina Ude, who is the Focal Person of Npower made this assertion while interacting with Announcer Correspondent in her SDGs Complex office on Akanchawa road new Owerri Adjacent Concorde hotel yesterday.

According to her, Npower will deploy all Beneficiaries except those whose certificates or details are wrong. She further seized the opportunity, to advise all Beneficiaries to be calm and only take information coming from her office as the Focal Person in Imo state.

In another development she used the medium to notify Imo people that the registration exercise for GEEP 2.0 has commenced at the LGA Secretariats across lmo state. Community Orientation and Mobilisation Officers (COMOs) of National Orientation Agency have the mandate for the Sensitization and registrations ONLY of intending applicants in collaboration with GEEP desk Officers at the 27 LGAs in Imo State.

The program is a zero interest loan for artisans, enterprising youth, micro and small traders, poor women, widows, people living with disabilities, and agricultural workers etc.

The programme’s current loan products are: Marketmoni, (N50,000) Tradermoni (N50,000) and Farmermoni (N300,000).

Furthermore, those who have benefited from any federal government loan in the past, of any kind, such as the first GEEP 1.0, SME Fund, Covid 19 Grant, Nirsal, Survival Fund etc are not qualified to apply for the GEEP 2.0 program.

Absolutely no application form is required. Applicants will be enumerated on the register provided by the Federal Government which every COMO is in possession of in each LGA. Prospective beneficiaries are required to fill out the register by themselves.

The National orientation agency (COMOs) have offices within the premises of the 27 LGAs in Imo state.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...