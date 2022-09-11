All Africa Challenge Trophy: Nigeria finish impressive 7th position

By Victor Okoye

Team Nigeria finished in an impressive seventh position out of 20 countries which participated at the just concluded prestigious All Africa Challenge Trophy 2022 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the International Golf tournament is a biennial continental ladies golf championship in Africa that had its inaugural edition in May 1992.

Nigeria hosted the 1996 and 2010 editions at the Ikoyi Golf club, Lagos and the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

Each participating country is represented by three players and a non-playing captain.

Using Eisenhower scoring, the best two scores per round count towards the daily team score in the 54-hole stroke play format.

NAN also reports that Nigeria ladies golf team scored 488 gross to settle for 7th place out of 20 countries in this year’s championship which was the 15th edition.

Amina Wilfred and Evelyn Oyome were the players on the Nigerian team.

South Africa ladies team won the 2022 Golf Championship at the Gymkhana club in Dar es salaam, Tanzania.

The victors who have now won the title for a record 12th time, had a combined total score of 444 gross in three rounds, five strokes better than North Africans, Morocco.

South Africa’s team had Brown Bobbi, Gabrielle Venter and Bronwyn Leigh Doeg.

The trio were impressive throughout the three rounds of action.

Morocco (449), host Tanzania (455), Kenya (458), Zimbabwe (476), Uganda (480), Nigeria (488), Zambia (496), Ghana (498) and Gabon (517) completed the championship’s top 10 leaderboard of the best three scores in 54 holes.

Egypt who has one title to its name, settled for the 11th spot, Ivory Coast (12th), Mauritius (13th), Malawi (14th), Botswana (15th), Cameroon (16th), Rwanda (17th), Mali (18th), Burundi (19th) and Togo (20th).

Juliet Monyei-Inyere, the President, Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria (LGAN) who confirmed the result to NAN on Sunday, said it was the best performance by Team Nigeria in more than a decade.

“I want to congratulate my able Nigerian Team who went with me to the All Africa Challenge Trophy in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania 2022.

“I can proudly say that we went, we saw and we conquered.

“Even though Nigeria featured two players instead of three (due to travel document issues), we were able finish seventh out of 21 countries, which is our best performance in over a decade,” she said.

She noted that the trip was hugely successful as Nigeria also won the position of the AACT Trustee for the West & Central Africa.

“We remain grateful to God for these positive achievements and look forward to more wins for Nigeria in future. Together we move,” she said.

Team Nigeria finished 9th position at the 2018 edition of the AACT held at the Achimota Golf Club in Ghana.

However, Nigeria has been dominant in the sub region and emerged overall winners of the West and Central Africa Challenge Trophy, which was organised by LGAN at the Ikeja Golf Club in 2019. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

