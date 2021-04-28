All adult residents of Mongolia’s capital, Ulan Bator, will receive the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine before May 8, the date marking the end of the ongoing national lockdown.

Mongolian Health Minister, Sereejav Enkhbold, said this on Wednesday.

Enkhbold said in addition, the government had planned to offer the second dose of the vaccine to the adults in the city by the end of May.

Mongolia has so far registered a total of 33,608 COVID-19 cases, and most of them have been detected in Ulan Bator.

The capital is the hardest hit by COVID-19 and it is home to over half of the country’s 3.3 million population.

The full nationwide lockdown, aimed at curbing the steep surge in local COVID-19 cases, took effect from April 10.

The Asian country is planning to vaccinate at least 60 per cent of its total population against COVID-19.

A total of 744,564 Mongolians have so far received jabs of vaccines, according to the country’s health ministry. (Xinhua/NAN)

