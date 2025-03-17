Aliyu: Unveiling the Pacesetter from the Seat of the Caliphate

By Usman Garba Abubakar

The nation and the international community stood still on the night of Saturday, March 1, 2025, to witness the unveiling of the Best Governor of the Year at the prestigious Sun Newspaper Awards in Lagos. The award was conferred on the remarkable Governor of Sokoto State, His Excellency, Dr. Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, in recognition of his transformative leadership since assuming office on May 29, 2023. For many, this honor was no surprise, as his administration has introduced numerous impactful projects that have significantly improved the lives of Sokoto State residents. As the saying goes, hard work has its rewards, and the world takes notice.

There is no doubt that Governor Ahmad Aliyu’s visionary, transformative, and people-oriented leadership style has been instrumental in reshaping Sokoto State. This comes after eight years of stagnation under Aminu Tambuwal, who, many believe, used the governorship as a stepping stone for his presidential ambition. Aliyu’s unwavering commitment to his 9-Point Smart Agenda has brought about significant progress in power, education, healthcare, agriculture, water supply, road construction, security, youth empowerment, local government autonomy, and religious affairs.

Upon assuming office, Governor Aliyu wasted no time in addressing the state’s power crisis. Sokoto was plagued by persistent blackouts due to huge debts owed to the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company by the previous administration. Understanding that no meaningful development could occur without stable electricity, he intervened decisively. The debts were settled, and power was swiftly restored to Sokoto metropolis, the Government House, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, the water board, and other public facilities. In addition to restoring power, his administration prioritized the installation of solar-powered streetlights across the state, significantly improving nighttime visibility and public safety. In December 2023, the state government approved approximately ₦13 billion for infrastructure projects, including solar streetlights along 44 major roads in the metropolis. The initiative extended to rural communities like Wurno, where better lighting has contributed to a notable reduction in nighttime criminal activities. Perhaps the most significant achievement in the power sector was the completion of the Sokoto Independent Power Project, which had been abandoned by the previous administration.

Governor Aliyu’s dedication to education is evident in the 2025 budget, where he allocated 25% of the total funds to the sector, exceeding the international benchmark of 15-20% for effective educational funding. His administration has undertaken extensive renovations of existing schools and constructed new ones to provide a conducive learning environment. There has been a consistent supply of instructional materials to schools, ensuring that both teachers and students have the necessary tools for effective teaching and learning. The governor has also prioritized the timely payment of fees for external examinations, alleviating financial burdens on students and their families. These initiatives underscore his strong commitment to raising educational standards and accessibility in Sokoto State.

Just as in education, the governor has implemented significant reforms in the healthcare sector. His administration allocated approximately ₦10 billion for the renovation, refurbishing, and equipping of 244 primary healthcare centers across the state. The improvements included infrastructure upgrades and the installation of solar-powered lighting to ensure uninterrupted service. In collaboration with Plan International Nigeria, seven healthcare centers were renovated and handed over to the state government in October 2024, strengthening service delivery, particularly in maternal and child health. The administration has also embarked on the construction of new general hospitals under the Sokoto Health Infrastructure Project (SHIP), an initiative designed to expand healthcare accessibility and improve service quality. Sustained immunization programs have been implemented to improve public health outcomes, particularly in underserved communities, thereby reducing the incidence of vaccine-preventable diseases. Free maternity care services have also been introduced to support pregnant women, ensuring access to essential prenatal, delivery, and postnatal services while helping to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates.

Housing development has also seen significant progress under Governor Aliyu’s leadership. His administration is currently constructing 1,000 housing units in Gidan Salanke and Wajake, on the outskirts of the state capital, to address the housing deficit. Additionally, the state government has purchased 137 housing units built by the Federal Housing Authority in Kwannawa to provide affordable housing options for residents.

Water supply was another critical issue inherited by the governor, with much of the state suffering from a dysfunctional system. His administration immediately prioritized the completion of the 40 Million Gallons Per Day (MGD) Water Project, which was originally initiated during Senator Aliyu Wamakko’s tenure but abandoned by Aminu Tambuwal. In addition to reviving the project, his administration is expanding water supply services to newly developing areas and rural communities.

Road construction has been another area of significant impact. So far, over 30 township roads have been successfully completed, all equipped with solar-powered streetlights to enhance safety and visibility. Not stopping there, the governor has embarked on the construction of an additional 40 road projects in various parts of the state, aimed at further improving transportation networks and stimulating economic activity.

Security has been a top priority for the governor, given the rising threat of terrorism and banditry. In response, his administration established the Sokoto State Community Guards Corps, a security outfit tasked with complementing the efforts of federal security agencies. The guards underwent intensive training in light arms handling, community relations, and intelligence gathering to ensure professionalism and efficiency. They have been equipped with vehicles, motorbikes, and communication gadgets to enhance their operations. Working in collaboration with existing security forces, the corps has played a crucial role in intelligence gathering and crime prevention. To further strengthen security, the administration has built military bases and provided federal security agencies with vehicles, motorcycles, and other logistics support. The governor has also increased monthly allowances for security personnel deployed to combat terrorism in the state.

Governor Aliyu has implemented numerous welfare initiatives to cushion the effects of economic hardship, particularly following the removal of fuel subsidies. His administration procured and distributed buses, motorcycles, and tricycles at subsidized rates to maintain affordable transportation costs. Over ₦14 billion has been spent on palliatives to alleviate the economic impact on citizens. During Ramadan, the governor approved ₦1.355 billion for a feeding program aimed at supporting the poor and vulnerable groups. He has also ensured financial support for persons living with disabilities through a monthly cash transfer program.

Recognizing the vital role of agriculture in wealth creation, the governor has actively empowered farmers through various initiatives. His government distributed 69 trucks of fertilizers and other inputs free of charge to farmers across the 23 local government areas, enhancing food security and job creation. Subsidized farm inputs such as fertilizers, farming equipment, improved seedlings, and chemicals like herbicides and pesticides have also been distributed to boost agricultural productivity. Efforts are underway to rehabilitate dams to support dry-season farming, ensuring that agriculture remains a viable means of livelihood for the people of Sokoto.

Governor Aliyu has achieved so much in a short time because of his deep love for the people and his hands-on leadership style. Unlike his predecessor, who was often criticized for being an absentee governor, Aliyu has prioritized residing in Sokoto and directly engaging with the people. This close connection has allowed him to gain firsthand knowledge of their challenges and work diligently to address them. His emphasis on fiscal prudence has enabled him to execute numerous projects without plunging the state into unnecessary debt. His financial discipline has also allowed him to liquidate pension and salary arrears inherited from the previous administration, earning him praise from critical stakeholders and national leaders.

It was in recognition of these outstanding achievements that Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto was honored as the Best Governor of the Year by The Sun Newspaper on March 1, 2025, in Lagos. The ceremony was attended by prominent political figures, including APC National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the founder of The Sun Newspaper, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

While expressing gratitude for the award, Governor Aliyu reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that Sokoto State continues on its path of rapid development. His leadership exemplifies a dedication to grassroots development, responsible governance, and service to the people.

All hail a leader who is truly setting the pace for a brighter Sokoto State!