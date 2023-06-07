Aliyu lauds Army’s dedication to end banditry in Sokoto State

By Muhammad Nasir

Gov. Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State on Wednesday in Sokoto lauded the 8 Division of the Nigeria Army for its dedication to end banditry in the state.

Aliyu gave the commendation when the General Officer Commanding the Division, Maj.-Gen Godwin Mutkut, paid him a courtesy visit.

He assured of his administration’s desire to tackling insecurity and ending crime and criminality in the state.

“We are giving priority to ensuring a safe environment. Addressing security challenges has remained on top of our administration’s nine-point agenda.

“Our target as a government is to ensure that citizens sleep with their two eyes close and continue to live and relate peacefully with one another,’’ the governor said.

He also expressed appreciation of the army in ensuring a secured environment during the 2023 general elections and beyond.

Gov. Aliyu assured of his administration’s support for security agencies in Sokoto state.

Earlier, the GOC condoled with the governor over recent attacks at Tangaza and Gwadabawa Local Government Areas of the state that lead to the death of innocent residents.

Mutkut assured of the army’s dedication and commitment to work with the new administration in the state to end banditry. (NAN)