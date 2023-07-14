Aliyu inaugurates judicial commission of inquiry on sale of Govt assets

By Habibu Harisu

Gov. Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto state has inaugurated six-member Judicial Commission of Inquiry on the sales, auction and allocations of government assets by the immediate past administration of former Gov. Aminu Tambuwal.

The commission has retired Justice Mu’azu Bindiga a former acting Chief Judge of Gombe state as Chairman and a lawyer Nasiru Binji as Secretary.

Other commission members are Chief Jecob Ochidi SAN, Ibrahim Dingyadi, Usman Abubakar and Lema Sambo.

Addressing the gathering on Thursday, Aliyu reitraited his administration’s commitment to ensure the maximum transparency and equitable dealings in his government.

He said the commission would look on land allocations, sales and auction of government houses, officials l vehicles, plants and machineries and related assets.

” I made a pledge during my campaign and inauguration as elected governor, my administration will ensure justice and accountability in all dealings.

” I acted on the grievances expressed by people of Sokoto state on the suspecious nature of dealings with government belongings, and lawful powers confirred on me as a Governor to checkmates excesses.” Aliyu said.

The governor said members of the commission were chosen after a transparent process.

He added that the chairman, Justice Findiga was from faraway Gombe state, having no affiliations and knowledge of the happenings and situations in the state governance.

Speaking to the newsmen after the swearing in, Justice Findiga said the commission of inquiry will work within the ambits of law and guided requirements of constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as well as stipulated mandates.

Findiga said mandates comprised looking on the quantity and valuable nature of assets, sales and accrued revenues as well as whereabouts within the stipulated period of two months. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

