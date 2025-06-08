Aliyu Donates 1,000 Saudi Riyals as Sallah Gift to each of the 3,200 State Pilgrims

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has announced a donation of 1,000 Saudi Riyals equivalent to ₦450,000 to each pilgrim from the state as a Sallah gift.

The governor made the announcement on Saturday during a visit to the Sokoto contingent in Minna, where he congratulated them on the successful completion of the Hajj exercise.

Aliyu said the gesture is aimed at supporting the pilgrims financially as they prepare for their return journey to Nigeria. He expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the state’s pilgrims, noting that none were found violating Saudi Arabian laws during their stay in the holy land.

“I want to thank you most profoundly for being good ambassadors of our dear state in this holy land. I am indeed very proud of you,” the governor said. “I equally appreciate your maturity and high sense of responsibility while undertaking the Hajj rituals.”

He reassured the pilgrims of his administration’s continued commitment to their welfare and that of all residents of Sokoto State.

Governor Aliyu also commended the State Amirul Hajj, Alhaji Ummarun Kwabo, for his tireless efforts to ensure the success of this year’s Hajj. He further appreciated the officials of the Sokoto State Pilgrims Welfare Agency for their dedication in organizing a successful pilgrimage.

He urged the pilgrims to intensify prayers for Nigeria, especially for divine intervention in addressing the country’s numerous challenges, with emphasis on insecurity.

“No matter the effort we are putting into addressing insecurity, prayer remains the best weapon to end the insecurity that has been crippling our development,” he added.

The governor also used the visit to condole with pilgrims from Gudu and Shagari Local Government Areas over the demise of Hajiya Hadiza and Bala Jangebe, who passed away during the pilgrimage. He prayed for Allah’s forgiveness for the departed souls and comfort for their grieving families.

Earlier, the State Amirul Hajj, Alhaji Ummarun Kwabo, thanked the governor for his support, which he said significantly contributed to the success of this year’s Hajj operations. He noted that all the committees set up for the pilgrimage have been working diligently to ensure a smooth and successful exercise.