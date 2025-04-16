Aliyu congratulates FCE Gidan Madi’s governing board members

By Muhammad Nasir

Gov. Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State on Wednesday congratulated the members of the newly appointed Governing Board of the Federal College of Education, Gidan Madi, and pledged continued support to the institution.

The Governor made the remarks during a courtesy visit by the board members led by its Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Adamu.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to promoting quality education in the state.

“I believe President Bola Tinubu has made the right choice at the right time, considering the calibre of individuals appointed to oversee the affairs of the institution,” Aliyu said.

He urged the board to fulfill the president’s vision by delivering on the government’s commitment to providing high-quality education for future generations.

“On our part, we will continue to support both the board and the institution to ensure the best outcomes for our people,” he vowed.

Aliyu emphasised that education remained a top priority in his administration’s nine-point Smart Agenda, stating that the state would continue to make deliberate investments to improve the sector.

“The state government is making intentional efforts to upgrade the standard of our tertiary institutions to produce quality and qualified graduates.

“We are also committed to supporting Sokoto citizens in pursuing their education both within and outside the country,” the governor stated.

Aliyu expressed appreciation to the board for the epochal maiden visit and assured them of closer collaboration with the state government.

Earlier, Adamu outlined some of the institution’s recent achievements and thanked the state government for its sustained invaluable support.

He also commended Aliyu for his efforts in raising educational standards in the state and enhancing infrastructural development across the state. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)