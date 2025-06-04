Aliyu Commiserates with Bago Over Mokwa Flood Disaster

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, has commiserated with the Governor of Niger State, Umar Bago, over the recent flood disaster that claimed several lives in Mokwa, Niger State.

The flooding, which resulted from torrential rainfall in the area, led to the loss of many lives and the destruction of houses,bridges farmlands, and other valuable property.

Governor Aliyu described the flood as a devastating and unfortunate incident. He prayed to Almighty Allah to prevent a recurrence, forgive the souls of the deceased, and comfort their families, relatives, and friends.

“The government and good people of Sokoto State are deeply saddened by the loss of lives caused by the heavy downpour in Mokwa,” he said. “This tragedy is not only a loss to the people of Mokwa or Niger State, but a loss to the entire people of Sokoto State and Nigeria as a whole.”

The Governor also reflected on the longstanding historical ties between the people of Niger and Sokoto States, noting that the disaster has caused untold hardship to the affected community.

He appealed to the Mokwa community and all Nigerlites to accept the incident as an act of divine will and urged them to intensify prayers for the repose of the departed souls.

Speaking from the holy land, where he is currently performing pilgrimage, Governor Aliyu extended his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Niger State over the tragic incident.