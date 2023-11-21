Aliyu cautions corps employers against unproductive dealings

By Habibu Harisu

Gov. Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto state, has cautioned employers of National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) members against unproductive dealings and ensure professional engagements at all times.

Aliyu made the call at the closing ceremony of the 2023 Batch ‘C’ stream I orientation course for NYSC members posted to Sokoto and Zamfara states in Wamakko Local Government Area on Tuesday.

He encouraged youth corps members to continue with the post camp training of the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development

(SAED), considering the nature of labour markets in the country.

The Governor who was represented by Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development said productive engagements would help them to be job creators instead of job seekers.

He advised the NYSC members to respect cultures, traditions and contribute positively toward the development of their host communities.

He further urged them to accept their posting in good faith and urged those posted to schools for teaching to consider it as opportunity to mentor the younger ones.

Earlier, the NYSC Governing Board Chairperson, Hajia A’isha Hassan, advised corps members to rededicate themselves in the service year as awards and sanctions are waiting for distinguished ones as well as offenders.

In his remarks, Alhaji Usman Yakubu-Yaro, the NYSC Coordinator in Sokoto state, appreciated Gov. Aliyu for his support to NYSC members and the scheme at large.

Yakubu-Yaro urged the youth corps members to sustain the spirit of patriotism, hard work and resilience imbibed during the Orientation Course.

He reminded them on the oath of allegiance you took in which you pledged to accept your postings in good faith.

“I enjoin you to perform your duties with diligence and be guided by the provisions of the NYSC Act and regulations as well as workplace rules and guides.” he said.

He appealed to corps employers to accept members posted to them, and make the necessary provisions for their security and welfare. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

