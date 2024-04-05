Alimosho: LASG unveils plan for model city

The Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development said strategies to develop Alimosho, a densely populated area in Lagos, into a sustainable and functional city, had been identified.

The Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Mr Mukaila Sanusi, said this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Sanusi quoted the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Oluyinka Olumide, as saying this at the final stakeholders meeting on the review of Alimosho Model City Plan, held on Thursday in Lagos.

Olumide said that the plan included strategies like higher density housing, low-cost housing options, improved public transportation, and designated focus areas for development.

He said that the government was committed to implementing the plan and ensuring different agencies worked together to achieve its goals.

“”Several remarkable efforts in directing the growth pattern of our bourgeoning Lagosthrough plan preparation,execution and implementation have evoked the continuous attention of Government, which now metamorphosed into the preparation of 13 different Master and Model City Plans, 9 Action Area Plans and 9 Development Guide Plans to revitalise the State in both spatial and sectoral aspects.’’

The Commissioner said that the Lagos State government restructured the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development to improve the development of Lagos.

This restructuring, he said, aimed to create a more efficient system for achieving a livable, organised and sustainable built environment in the state.

He expressed his enthusiasm about the progress being made on developing urban plans for the state.

The commissioner said that the rapid progress suggested that the Lagos State government was actively working on creating blueprints for various parts of the city.

These plans, he noted, should guide future development in a way that benefits residents.

Sanusi also said that a group of consultants presented the revised plan, along with a briefing from a government official.

He noted that the plan included strategies for better housing options, which involved Higher Densification, Regeneration, Low-cost Housing Schemes and Enhanced Public Transportation.

He mentioned that 13 specific zones including Ipaja, Amikanle, Egbeda and Igando would serve as focus areas of specific planning policies.

Sanusi also noted that the Permanent Secretary, Office of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr Oluwole Sotire, explained the purpose and duration of the Plan.

Sotire said that the 20- year plan( was aimed at developing strategies that would transform Alimosho Local Government Area into a model city of choice.

He said that stakeholders’ contributions were necessary to make the process truly participatory, and the outcome people- oriented.

“Residents are the beneficiaries of the many advantages of the plan, including the creation of employment and wealth, as well as the creation of an inclusive, equitable, effective, efficient and environment-friendly place to live, work and prosper,” Sotire said.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of Urban Development, Mr Lekan Shodeinde, said that his office would work with the office of Physical Planning to ensure strict implementation of the plan.

The General Manager, Lagos State Planning and Environmental Monitoring Authority (LASPEMA), Mr Daisi Oso; Member, House of Representatives, Alimosho Federal Constituency, Rep. Ganiyu Ayuba, among others, were listed as also being at the event.(NAN)

By Lydia Ngwakwe