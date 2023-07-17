Align judges salaries with Senators, lawyer urges Tinubu

By Femi Ogunshola

A constitutional lawyer, Dr Kayode Ajulo, has urged President Bola Tinubu to align the salaries of judges in Nigeria with that of Senators.

Ajulo said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja while sympathising with the Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Justice Adeyeye who was directly affected during the collapsed of a section of the state High Court.

Ajulo used the opportunity to call on the government to prioritise the reconstruction of old court buildings nationwide and address the issue of judges’ wages comprehensively.

He decried the disproportionate remuneration of the judiciary compared to the other two arms of government in spite the significance of its works.

He emphasised the need to reform the salary structure of judges to bring it on par with that of Senators.

“It is crucial for the government to replicate the successful court redesign and renovation carried out in Lagos State during Tinubu’s tenure as Governor.

“This initiative should be extended nationwide now that he is the President.”

Ajulo said it was imperative to ensure the security of justices, especially in light of the recent extension of their retirement age, citing the issue between the Osun State government and the Chief Judge of the State.

He urged the government to declare a state of emergency to safeguard the welfare and security of federal judges, as they could face potential conspiracies.

“What happened to the Ektit CJ is symbolic and a pointer to the present fortune of most of them as endangered species.” He said.

He said the social and welfare security of judges should also be critically addressed, including fair and improved salaries and emoluments.

Ajulo drew attention to the 2022 judgment of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, which called for a substantial increment in the salaries of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and other judges

This according to to him stated that, “It is unacceptable that judges’ salaries have remained stagnant since 2008, and this necessitates immediate action.”

Ajulo underscored the crucial role of the judiciary in upholding democracy and serving as the common man’s refuge in governance.

According to him, in spite shouldering the burden of political irregularities and providing justice for politicians, the judges’ wages do not reflect the significance of their work.

” With less than 300 federal judicial officers compared to over 400 politicians at the national assembly receiving substantial salaries and emoluments, it is imperative to ensure that judges receive salaries commensurate with their indispensable role.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the salaries of Nigerian judges have remained stagnant since 2008 when they were last reviewed.

NAN reports that judges receive about four million per annum, said to be far below what is earned by his counterparts in other countries.

(NAN)

