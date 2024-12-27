Alia vows to apprehend perpetrators of attack on Benue community

Hyacinth Alia of Benue has vowed to ensure that perpetrators of unprovoked attacks on Anwase Community in Kwande Local Government Area are apprehended to face justice.

By Emmanue Antswen

Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue has vowed to ensure that perpetrators of unprovoked attacks on Anwase Community in Kwande Local Government Area are apprehended to face justice.

Alia, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Tersoo Kula, expressed sadness over the attack that led to the death of many innocent residents.

The governor strongly condemned the continued attacks on unarmed innocent citizens of the state by the bloodthirsty attackers.

“Such heinous acts have continued in the state despite the efforts of my administration to ensure the safety of his people.

“”I can assure you, the perpetrators of this act will pay dearly for it.

“They may think they are not known, but they cannot be allowed to continue perpetrating this. It’s a matter of time.

“We are determined to continue to use lawful procedures to protect Benue people,” he assured.

Alia charged security personnel to improve their surveillance and also ensure that vulnerable communities are not left unguarded.

The governor condoled the families that have lost their loved ones in the attack and sympathised with the injured, saying his thoughts of comfort and prayers were with them at the difficult time. (NAN)