Alia urges Muslims to promote peace, unity in Nigeria

By Emmanuel Antswen

Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue, on Wednesday urged Muslim faithful to promote peaceful coexistence and unity of all in the Country.

This is contained in a press statement, signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sir Tersoo Kula, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi.

Alia, in the statement, urged Muslims to shun ethnic, political, religious differences and work towards building a safer and better Benue and Nigeria in general.

“As you rejoice in the celebration of the birth of Prophet Mohammed, be mindful of the need to pray for peace and unity amongst the citizens, which form the fulcrum for the progress of our dear Benue State and the nation.”

“You are once again reminded of the need to show love and be at peace with one another for the development and progress of our dear state and country.”

He called on all to join hands with his government to rebuild and redevelop the State.

The Governor further urged all residents of the State to make security of lives and property their responsibility, saying “if you see something, you say something.”(NAN)

