Alia sends 3 additional commissioner nominees to Benue Assembly

By Onyeje Abutu-Joel

Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue has sent additional three commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

The Speaker, Mr Hyacinth Dajoh said this when he read a letter titled “Submission of three additional commissioner nominees and screening” from the governor at plenary on Tuesday.

The governor had on July 27 sent a list of 14 names of commissioner nominees to the house for confirmation.

With the submission of the additional three, the number of the nominees had risen to 17.

The speaker said that the governor’s request was in line with section 126( a) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The nominees included Mrs Joyce Luga, Mr Omale Omale, Mr Yarmar Ortese, Mr Fredrick Ikyaan, Mr Kwaghgba Amande, Mr Mathew Abo, Mr Tiza Imojime, Mr Aondowase kunde, Prof. Jonah Ogbaji and Mr Martins Shaagee.

Others were Mr Michael Oglagba, Mrs Ann Itodo, Mr Fidelis Mnyim, Mr Ugwu Odoh, Mr Terkimbi Ikyange, Mr Nick Eworo and Mr Awuna Orpin.

The speaker said that the screening of the nominees would commence on Thursday, urging them to submit their curriculum vitae to the House on Wednesday for scrutiny.(NAN

