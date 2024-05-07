Alia presents 6 SUVs to Judiciary

Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue on Monday presented six Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) to the State Judiciary.

Presenting the vehicles, the governor said his administration had resolved to make the welfare of the judiciary staff a top priority for improved service delivery.

Alia commended the Judiciary for its services, urging it to do more to ensure that law and order were strictly maintained in the State.

Represented by the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Public Order, Fidelis Mnyim, Alia urged the Judiciary staff to put the vehicles to good use for the benefit of the State.

He said four of the cars were for the State High Court Judges, while two were for the Judges of the Customary Court of Appeal.

Speaking in his capacity as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Public Order, Mnyim commended the governor for promoting the rule of law in the state.

He also commended Alia for granting autonomy to the judiciary for optimal performance.

Mnyim said the ministry took delivery of the vehicles and a date would be communicated for the presentation of the vehicles to the Judges. (NAN)

By Emmanuel Antswen