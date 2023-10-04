Alia orders investigation into government encroached lands

By Emmanuel Antswen

Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue has ordered its Urban Development Board to investigate the encroachment of government lands by residents within Makurdi, the State Capital.

The governor’s directive was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Tersoo Kula and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Makurdi.

Alia gave the order when he visited Benue Links, the state owned Transport Company, to inspect ongoing work on erosion control and other maintenance work in its office premises.

The governor particularly ordered the board to within the shortest time, identify and summon all those that have built on waterways, as well as those who have encroached on government lands.

”Those who encroached on lands or built on waterways must present their titles and other relevant documents for assessment and verification,”he said.

Alia insisted that the state should not be made to suffer the negligence and recklessness of some few individuals. (NAN)

