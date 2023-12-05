Alia inaugurates caretaker committees for Benue LGs

Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue, has inaugurated caretaker committees to run the affairs of the local government councils in the state, pending the election of new councils.



Performing the ceremony at the New Banquet Hall of the Government House, Makurdi, Alia said that the action was in line with Section 21(3), sub-section (1) and (2) of the Local Government (Amendment) Law, 2012 of the state.



He said that the caretaker committees were for 21 out of the 23 local councils, as the State House of Assembly had yet to confirm the nominees for Agatu and Oju local councils.

“I stand before you today to inaugurate the chairmen and members of local government interim councils in accordance with Section 21(3), sub-section (1) and (2) of the Local Government (Amendment) Law 2012, as enacted by the esteemed Benue State House of Assembly.



“Today, we are witnessing the birth of a new era, an era of progress, unity and prosperity for the people of Benue State.



‘’As we embark on this new chapter, as Government we recognize the immense responsibility that lies upon our shoulders. Our primary duty is to serve the people, to be their voice and to advocate for their needs and aspirations, ”he said.

He tasked the new chairmen to ensure that the concerns of the people were heard, their rights were protected and their lives improved upon.

“It is our duty to fulfill those expectations.



“To the chairmen and members of the interim councils, I urge you to embrace this opportunity to lead with integrity, transparency and fairness. Your role is not merely administrative; it is a chance to make a real difference in the lives of the people you represent.



“I encourage you to listen attentively to their needs, to engage in meaningful dialogue and to collaborate with all stakeholders. By fostering an inclusive environment, we can harness the collective wisdom and strengths of our diverse population, ensuring a more prosperous future for all.

“Remember, leadership is not about personal gains or accolades; it is about service and sacrifice. It is about putting the needs of the people before our own and working tirelessly to create an enabling environment for growth, development and progress. Let us be guided by the principles of good governance, transparency and accountability at all times, ”he said.

He expressed confidence in the ability of members of the committees to excel in their new responsibilities and urged them to serve with distinction, rise above limitations, break barriers and bring positive changes in the state.

“Finally, you will observe that only 21 interim chairmen have taken their oath of office. Our primary goal is to ensure a smooth and well-executed governance system that benefits both the government and the local communities it serves.

“While we understand the challenges and apprehension that come with such decisions, be assured that due processes would be followed to ensure the early inauguration of the remaining chairmen.

“As you proceed to your respective local Governments, expedite the process of swearing in other members of your interim council,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the caretaker committees, Mr Philip Achua, the caretaker Chairman, Konshisha LG, pledged to justify their appointment by working toward the success of the administration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Benue State House of Assembly had ordered the dissolution of the elected local councils after uncovering large scale fraud in their operations.By Emmanuel Antswen(NAN)

