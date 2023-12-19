Alia distributes 56 trucks of food palliatives to Benue residents

Gov. Hyacinth Alia on Tuesday flagged off the distribution of 56 trucks of palliatives to Benue residents to cushion the effect of petrol subsidy removal.

Performing the ceremony in Makurdi, Gov Alia said all Benue residents would benefit from the third phase of the state-wide palliatives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Bola Tinubu had on May 29, announced the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit(PMS) otherwise know as petrol, and later announced N5 billion support as palliatives to all States of the Federation and food items.

The governor said that the first phase was the distribution of trucks of subsidised fertilisers, while the second phase was the procurement and handling over of 100 Toyota Hiace buses to Benue Links Transport Company.

He said that a total of 21 trucks of maize and 35 trucks of rice would be distributed during the exercise.

Alia explained that all categories of groups including civil servants, primary and secondary school teachers, traditional rulers, political leaders, political parties, unions, associations and others resident in the state would benefit from the palliatives.

He said that the palliatives would be distributed across the 276 local council wards in the state.

The governor said that the palliatives would also cover the registration of NECO and WAEC examination fees for all government approved secondary schools in the state.

He further explained that his administration would continue to prioritise the welfare of workers and the citizenry.

He commended President Tinubu for the palliatives and promised that all targeted persons would benefit.

Earlier, Mr Omale Omale, State Chairman, Palliatives Distribution Committee, and Commissioner for Power and Transport, commended the Federal Government for providing the palliatives.

Omale gave assurances that the palliatives would be equitably distributed to reach the targeted persons. (NAN)

By Emmanuel Antswen

