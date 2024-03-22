Alia constitutes minimum wage review committee

Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue on Friday constituted a minimum wage review committee that would make necessary recommendations for the state government.

This is contained in a press statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Tersoo Kula, in Makurdi.

According to Kula, the committee is headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Joseph Alakali, and includes the state head of service and several heads of ministries, department and agencies.

Kula said that the committee had already held an inaugural meeting and would be collaborating with the organised labour.

“The Government of Benue State is conscious of the economic challenges the nation is experiencing and will do its best to provide its citizens succour in the prevailing circumstances,” Kula stated.

He said that the governor had instructed Benue State Ministry of Finance to complete all the procedures needed to unfreeze state accounts.

NAN reports that Alia, after taking the oath of office on May 29, 2023, ordered temporary restrictions on all government accounts.

The governor said that the decision was aimed to protect government assets and instill accountability in public expenditure.

“This singular move saved the state a lot of money, freeing up much-needed resources for use in the interest of Benue people.

“We are grateful for the understanding and support of the civil service and the good people of our dear state.

“On attainment of the objectives set by the government before the commencement of this policy, the governor recently instructed the ministry of finance to put measures in place to remove all restrictions placed on accounts.

“This action is ongoing and will be completed as soon as possible,” he stated.

He also stated that state ministry of finance would provide updates on this and other matters relating to fiscal responsibility, public procurement and financial reporting.(NAN)

By Emmanuel Antswen