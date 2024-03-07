Alia constitutes management team of BPSI

The Benue State Government has constituted a Management team to oversee the affairs of the newly established, Benue Public Service Institute (BPSI).

The government disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement signed by Alia’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sir Tersoo Kula in Makurdi .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Benue State Executive Council had on Jan. 10, approved the establishment of BPSI to serve as a training centre for Civil Servants in the State.

Alia therefore, approved the appointments of Prof. Terkura Tarnande as Director General, Cecilia Ohemu, Director of Administration and Finance, S. I. Shimave, Director of Programmes.

Others were Dr. Mark Nyitse, Director of Research and Documentation and Mr. Moses Ode as the institute’s Librarian.

According to the statement, the responsibility of the BPSI is to help develop Benue civil servants through strategic capacity building programmes. (NAN)

By Emmanuel Antswen