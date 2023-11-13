Alia congratulates Uzodimma over re-election

By Emmanuel Antswen

Gov Hyacinth Alia of Benue has congratulated Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo over his victory in Saturday’s governorship poll.

This is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sir Tersoo Kula in Makurdi.

Alia described Uzodimma’s landslide victory as a true reflection of his acceptability by the good people of Imo.

He said the outcome of the election was heartwarming, adding that the margin of victory was an indication of the trust and love the people have in the policies and programmes of Uzodimma led APC government.

He assured the governor of his unalloyed support and a robust working relationship for the progress of their respective States and Nigeria in general.

He prayed for his good health and a long political life as he steers the affairs of Imo .

Alia urged him to use the victory as a platform to continue to offer purposeful leadership to the good people of Imo and beyond.(NAN)

