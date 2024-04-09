Alia condemns attack on Rep. Wombo’s Makurdi residence

Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue has condemned the attack on the residence of Rep. Solomon Wombo who represents Katsina-Ala/Ukum/Logo Federal Constituency of the state.

This is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sir Tersoo Kula and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Makurdi.

NAN recalls that gunmen on Saturday stormed the Makurdi residence of the lawmaker asking for his whereabout to no avail and left his housekeeper severely injured.

According to the statement, the governor has offered a N10 million rewards for anyone with useful information that will lead to arrest of the suspects.

The governor emphasised that his administration would not fold her hands and watch criminals terrorise innocent people in the state.

He said that his administration would do everything to ensure that the suspects were arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

He charged security agencies to intensify efforts arrest the suspects and bring them to book and also ensure greater security and safety for all residents of the state.

The governor urged residents to remain calm, assuring that his administration would not relent it the quest to rid the state of every form of criminality.(NAN)