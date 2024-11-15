Alia celebrates Suswam on his 60th birthday anniversary

Hyacinth Alia of Benue has felicitated with former governor of the state, Sen. Gabriel Suswam, on the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary.

By Emmanuel Antswen

Alia, in a goodwill message by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sir Tersoo Kula, the former governor’s significant contributions to the progress and development of Benue State and the nation at large.

The governor’s message was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Makurdi.

Alia urged Suswam, who was the governor of Benue between 2007 and 2015, to count his blessings and appreciate the huge divine grace and mercy that God has shown him throughout his life.

The governor congratulated Suswam for attaining the diamond jubilee in good health and God’s favour.

He wished the former senator and House of Representatives member more years of protection, favour, and sound health. (NAN)