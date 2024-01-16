Alia calls for improved welfare of ex-soldiers

Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue, has urged the Federal Government to ensure improved welfare of ex military personnel and families of fallen heroes, to boost the morale of serving officers.

Alia made the appeal on Monday, during the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRD) Celebration, held at the IBB Square, Makurdi.

The governor was represented at the event by his Deputy, Dr Sam Ode.

According to Alia, meeting the needs of those who have put their lives on the line to keep the country safe, is the only way they can forget the ugly moments while in service.

He called for prayers for the families of the deceased officers, adding that, their bravery and sacrifices had ensured the safety of the country.

He also charged the public to ensure support for armed forces retirees; describing the event as a day to appreciate the services and unwavering commitment of those who lost their lives tying to secure the country.

Alia, however, urged the people to use the occasion to ensure peace in the state, and the country at large, as a mark of honour to the fallen heroes.

Speaker, Benue State House of Assembly, Mr Aondona Dajoh, promised to enact a law that would cater for families of fallen heroes in the state.

Dajoh, who was represented by the Majority leader in the house, Mr Saater Tiseer, expressed satisfaction with the efforts of the military in safeguarding the territorial sovereignty of Nigeria.

He noted that without their sacrifices, criminals would have overwhelmed the country going by the current security situation in some areas.

Chairman, Nigerian Legion of Ex-Service men in Benue State, Sebastian Adawa, called on the Federal Government to establish a commission to improve the living conditions of veterans and families of fallen heroes.

On her part, the Coordinator, Military Widows, Benue State chapter, Mrs Dorcas Akases, said life had not been easy without their husbands.

NAN reports that the AFRD is celebrated globally to recognise and appreciate the sacrifices made by citizens for the cause of peace.

In Nigeria, Jan. 15, is set aside annually to honour the fallen heroes who laid down their lives in service to humanity during the first and second world wars, the Nigerian civil war, peace missions and various internal security operations. (NAN)

By Emmanuel Antswen

