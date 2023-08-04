Alia approves new retirement age for Benue teachers

By Emmanuel Antswen

Gov. Hyacinth Alia has approved the implementation of the new retirement age and length of service for all categories of teachers in the state.

This is contained in a press statement on Friday, signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sir Tersoo Kula, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi.

According to the statement, the governor has approved the implementation of the new retirement age and length of service for all categories of teachers in the State as recognized by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

The statement further indicated that the circular was signed by the State’s Head of Service, Dr Ogbogbo Ode, adding that the new implementation takes effect from May, 2023.

The Governir said this was in furtherance to the enactment of the Harmonized Retirement Age for Teachers by the Benue State House of Assembly, which was signed into law by the outgone administration.

“Under the new approval, the new age of retirement for the teaching profession is 65 years with the length of service pegged at 40 years, depending on whichever comes first.

“With the new development, there will no longer be boundaries in the implementation of the harmonized retirement age/length of service for Education officers/Teachers.

“However, those who are not interested in elongation scheme are free to apply for retirement from the service, in line with extant Public Service Rules.

“Furthermore, the Education Officers, Teachers and the general public are to note that the Harmonized Retirement Age Law 2023, is superior to any guideline on the subject,” the statement indicated. (NAN)

