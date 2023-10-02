Alia appoints NAN correspondent, others media aides

By Emmanuel Antswen

Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue, on Monday appointed a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Principal Correspondent, Mrs Bridget Ikyado, as his Principal Special Assistant (PSA) on Media & Publicity/Strategic Communications.

This is contained in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sir Tersoo Kula, and made available to NAN in Makurdi.

Gov Alia, in the statement, approved the appointment of 11 media aides with various designations.

He appointed Mrs Ikyado, Principal Special Assistant (PSA) on Media & Publicity/Strategic Communications, Comrade Angula Reuben – Principal Special Assistant (PSA) on ICT & New Media.

He also appointed Mr Isaac Uzaan, Principal Special Assistant (PSA) on Media & Content Creation and Mr Donald Kumun – Principal Special Assistant (PSA) on Print Media.

Also in the statement, he appointed Ferdinand Shinyi – Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media & Strategic Communications, James Asortar – Special Assistant on Social Media and Igbatar Jerry – Special Assistant on Digital Media.

Ahoho Terungwa was appointed Special Assistant on Broadcast Media, Ephraim Lanshima – Special Assistant on Visual Communication (Photographer), Raphael Ajav – Personal Assistant on Videography and Wizzy Wisdom – Personal Assistant on Photography.

NAN reports that before Mrs Bridget Ikyado’s appointment, she was at the agency’s head office in Abuja covering the Religious beat and is into Solutions and Developmental Journalism.

In her 13 years of working with NAN, she has attended several national and international trainings, notable among which are trainings in Cybercrime and Security, Health and Gender.

The governor also assigned portfolios to some Special Advisers, including Mr Alex Addingi – International Investment, Mr Fidelis Unongo – Special Duties & Intergovernmental Affairs.

Mr Akombo Benedict – Business, SMEs & Microfinance, Mr Bemgba Anjembe – Agriculture & Climate Change, Dr. Dennis Akura – Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs, Jonathan Lahave – Legislative Matters, were also appointed.

Dr. Aondona Mkor Aondona – Research, Documentation & Strategy, Akaager Imoter Isaac – LGA Market Coordination & Monitoring, and Mr Jonathan Gyuse – Poverty Alleviation & Youth Empowerment, are also on the list. (NAN)

