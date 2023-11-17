Friday, November 17, 2023
Alia appoints Aboh new auditor general

By Favour Lashem
By Emmanuel Antswen

Gov.  Hyacinth Alia of  Benue has approved the appointment of Mr Emmanuel Aboh as the new Auditor General of the State.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary Mr Tersoo Kula in Makurdi on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aboh, before his appointment was the Director of Audit in the Office of the State Auditor-General since 2015.

The appointment takes immediate effect.

He said the governor directed that all files and documents belonging to the office should be handed over to the new Auditor.

Aboh holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting, Masters in Business Administration and Master of Science Degree in Development Studies.

He is a Member of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Associate Member, Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (ITN), and a Member, Institute of Development Administration of Nigeria.(NAN)

