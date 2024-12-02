Alia appoints a new head for LG Bureau

Hyacinth Alia on Monday appointed Mr Denen Aondoakaa as the new Head, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

By Emmanuel Antswen

Gov. Hyacinth Alia on Monday appointed Mr Denen Aondoakaa as the new Head, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The appointment was announced in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sir Tersoo Kula, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Makurdi.

Until his appointment, Aondoakaa was the Principal Special Assistant (PSA) to the Governor in charge of the Delivery Unit.

The appointee was a one-time branch operational manager at Fidelity Bank.

He previously worked at the Jos Electricity Distribution Company Makurdi Regional Office as Head of Revenue Optimisation and served as a Technical Advisor at Benue Internal Revenue Service (BIRS).

Aondoakaa holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Economics and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Finance.

According to the statement, his appointment takes immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Alia has also redeployed the former head of the bureau, Dr Denis Akura, to serve as Adviser, Financial and Economic Strategy, Planning, and Development. (NAN)