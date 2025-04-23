Alia appoints 2Baba as technical adviser on entertainment, community outreach

By Emmanuel Antswen

Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue has appointed music legend, Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2Baba as his Technical Adviser on Entertainment and Community Outreach.

Alia announced the appointment at Government House, Makurdi, on Wednesday, when he received the music icon who paid him a sympathy visit.

The governor described 2Baba as a worthy ambassador of the state while also acknowledging his exploits in the global music industry.

Alia also appreciated 2Baba’s contributions to the vulnerable community through his humanitarian activities.

He expressed optimism that 2Baba would bring his wealth of experience and global influence to bear on his new appointment.

“Thank you for following up on the protocol. In our camps we have the support of the international community and there is an international standard. People abuse everything nowadays, and people politicise everything including insecurity for some reasons.

“So when you want to come and visit the IDPs, it is a very welcome idea, but we need to know who goes in and out of the camps.

“They have been traumatised enough so we need to protect them. Some members in the open space out there do not understand this. They feel it is an open house you just walk in and out, ” Alia said.

The governor, who lamented the spate of killings in the state occasioned by the renewed gunmen attacks, called on the federal government and public spirited individual to collaborate with the state in addressing the insecurity.

“What pains most is that these are unprovoked attacks and the aim of the killers, the bandits, terrorists, murderers is very simple, come kill, conquer and occupy.

“That is extremely unacceptable by any standard. We are farmers and best at what we do. If you remove farming from us you have already rendered us helpless,” he said.

Earlier, 2Baba said the visit was to condole with the state government over the killings in the state.

He expressed readiness to lend his support where necessary and urged well-meaning Nigerians to collaborate with the governor to overcome the situation.

Also speaking, Head of Communications, 2Baba Foundation, Enoch Ocheni, said as a Goodwill Ambassador to the United Nations High Commissioner on Refugees, 2Baba, through his foundation would continue to fight for the rights of the displaced.

Ocheni said the foundation would also support refugees, provide relief materials and healthcare services for orphanages as well as water and sanitation.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)