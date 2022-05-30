Ali-Modu Sheriff dissociates self from 2023 presidential campaign posters

Former Bornor Governor, Sen. Ali-Modu Sheriff, has disassociated himself from the campaign posters currently in circulation in parts of the country purporting that he is running for 2023 presidency.

Sheriff in a statement on Monday in Abuja, called on the public to disregard the posters, saying it was the handiwork of mischief makers who were insinuating what was not correct.

The statement was signed by Alhaji Babandede Isa, Director Media and Publicity, Senator Ali-Modu Sheriff Compaign Organisation.

“It has come to the notice of Senator Ali-Modu Sheriff, a former two-term governor of Borno that a serving senator has again, started his propaganda war, insinuating and making up infantile allegations against him.

“This is especially with regards to campaign posters in circulation purporting that Sheriff is running for the presidency in 2023 with a popular politician from the South South.

“We are fully aware that the serving senator is behind the circulation of the posters and recent propaganda against Sheriff,’’ the statement said.

It warned those involved in circulating the posters to desist from the act and to stop all negative propaganda against the respected politician forthwith, else legal actions would be taken against them.

“The public should disregard the posters and other allegations against Sheriff that he is into arms dealing because there is no iota of truth in it.

“The posters and allegations against Sheriff should be seen as efforts of a mischief maker trying to insinuate what is not correct.

“If Ali-Modu Sheriff wants to contest the presidency in 2023, he will be bold to tell Nigerians of his intention and seek their support without going through the back door or doing so by proxy,“ it added. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

