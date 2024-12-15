Ali M Ali: Redefining Media Management, By Sunday Isuwa

Since taking the helm of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the largest news agency in Africa, Ali M Ali has demonstrated an exceptional understanding of his role and responsibilities.

His leadership has elevated the agency’s reputation on a global scale, significantly enhancing both the organisation’s image and that of Nigeria as a whole.

Public relations practitioners often assert, “You can’t build an image where there is none.” However, Ali possesses the unique ability to create a compelling image that resonates widely and creates a substantial impact. This has been evident during his brief tenure at NAN.

Appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on 19 October, 2023, Ali has not only delivered impressive performance metrics but has also transformed NAN into a thriving media entity. His focus on media management has fostered a sense of pride among the staff and their families, thanks to the positive changes he is implementing.

The accomplishments under Ali’s leadership are numerous, and while I can only touch upon a few, I am confident that many more will emerge. Upon assuming office, he proactively established a network by engaging with stakeholders, including governors and policymakers, while maintaining the integrity of journalism and its vital role.

Furthermore, Ali organised a significant conference addressing security issues in the Sahel region, drawing participation from a diverse array of stakeholders, including a former military president, the Chief of Defense Staff, diplomats, and policymakers.

The decisions made during this conference are crucial in helping stakeholders confront the pressing security challenges in the region. Under Ali’s guidance, NAN is not just reporting news but also offering solutions through high-quality leadership.

He has also made strides in reducing operational costs, notably by introducing clean and renewable energy sources. The agency now primarily runs on solar power, with exceptions only for equipment that may harm the solar infrastructure. “We invested in solar, and we don’t lack power supply here at NAN,” Ali shared during my visit.

I have come to know Ali as a man of profound knowledge, wisdom, and humility. He has consistently supported my growth and development since our early encounters, when he served as the political editor at ThisDay Newspaper. He has always regarded me not merely as a journalist but as a younger brother deserving of mentorship and support.

When I shared the news of my Doctorate Degree in Mass Communication with him, he responded, “Sunday, I’ve always believed you would go far.”

As the Editor of LEADERSHIP Newspaper, it became evident that Ali is dedicated to uplifting others. He has sacrificed for his reporters and line editors, exposing them to influential figures and teaching them how to navigate relationships without compromising journalistic ethics.

These admirable qualities have contributed significantly to his effectiveness as a media manager, and they also benefit anyone willing to embrace his mentorship and guidance.

Ali’s focus on modernising NAN’s operations has been transformative, enhancing its digital presence and improving the quality of news delivery. He has invested in technology and staff training to ensure that everyone is equipped with the latest skills.

Moreover, he has established partnerships with international news agencies and organizations, boosting NAN’s visibility and credibility on a global scale. His representation of NAN at various international conferences has promoted Nigerian news and perspectives, furthering international cooperation in news reporting.

Recognising the importance of local news coverage, Ali ensures that NAN reports on issues pertinent to Nigerians, and is now expanding news coverage into Nigeria’s three major languages: Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba. This commitment is strengthening trust and relevance among local audiences.

Ali has also prioritised public engagement through outreach programmes that connect NAN management with both internal and external stakeholders. These initiatives foster a greater understanding of media responsibilities and journalistic ethics.

Additionally, NAN staff now participate in road walks and regular exercise sessions, cultivating a culture of wellness. Ali has also broken new ground by organising social gatherings for the staff and their families, reinforcing bonds not only among colleagues but also within their families.

While I cannot enumerate all the remarkable achievements Ali has accomplished at NAN within a year, it is clear that he is redefining media management in ways that others can learn from.

His initiatives reflect a steadfast commitment to transforming NAN into a more dynamic and influential media organisation, positively impacting the landscape of Nigerian journalism and beyond.

Dr Sunday Isuwa is a journalist and editor.