Ali Kwara: Presidency assigns plane to convey corpse as Buhari mourns

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday expressed sorrow over the loss of the legendary hunter, vigilante leader and crime fighter, Ali Kwara.

The daredevil hunter whose movie-like exploits against bandits, armed robbers and terrorists are well documented in virtually all the 19 Northern states, died in Abuja where the government had brought him to take over his medical treatment.

A statement signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) said “Last night, the Presidency made available a plane to take the corpse to Dutse Airport for its planned burial in his home town, Azare in Bauchi State.”

Reacting to the news of his demise, the President said: “On behalf of the government and the people of the entire country, I condole with the people of Bauchi State and their government following the sad exit of this extraordinary citizen who devoted his entire life to assisting law enforcement officials in their fight against criminals.”

According to him, “Ali Kwara will not be forgotten for roles he played in subduing hardened criminals and warlords in our forests. Thanks to his efforts, several of such criminals were lucky to be reformed while many more have been made to face justice. Few of such brave men are found in a generation. May Allah grant him Aljannah.”