Ali Isa emerges as PDP’s Balanga/Billiri Federal Constituency, Gombe, candidate

Mr Ali Isa, House of Representatives aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared winner at the party’s primary election to represent Balanga/Billiri Federal Constituency of Gombe.

One of the 62 delegates to the primary election was absent.

Isa scored 43 votes of the 61 votes casted at the primary election, Mr Musa Abubakar, PDP’s returning officer for Balanga/Billiri Federal Constituency declared on Sunday.

Abubakar said Rambi Ayala scored nine votes; Zebulum Wasa scored eight votes, while Yusuf Jiddah got one vote.

He said 10 aspirants contested the primary election.

Abubakar said the election was conducted in a free and fair manner and in a peaceful atmosphere.

Isa later appreciated the delegates from the constituency for the confidence reposed in him by the delegates.

He said he would give his people and the PDP good representation and work hard to ensure its victory at the general elections.

The candidate said he would reach out to other contestants to ensure that the party presented a “unified and formidable team’’ ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“Already 90 per cent of the contestants have embraced and congratulated me so I assure you we are going to work together as one team,’’ he said.

At the primary election held at Akko Federal Constituency, Aishatu Ahmed, a former commissioner for education in Gombe emerged victorious. (NAN)

