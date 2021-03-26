The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has called for specific inclusion of rural communities in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.The call followed a consensus resolution by the National Executive Council (NEC) at the end of ALGON’s General Assembly (GA) on Friday in Abuja.The members said it was necessary that the COVID-19 response strategy of the Presidential Task Team and NCDC should have a trickledown effect through a bottom up approach for even distribution.Mr Kolade Alabi, National President ALGON, said the association in its resolution at the end of the GA, also sought for complete autonomy of local government administrations

.He explained that this was specifically to allow for financial freedom as well as to end the prevailing encumbrance across local government councils, which from all indication desire effective administration and service delivery to the people.He added that the association also sought for the review of 1999 Constitution, to address impediments,

which make local government council administration difficult.“Among other resolutions are a uniform tenure of four year-term for local government administrations.“The need to stop unconstitutional utilisation of local government and council funds without recourse to the administration.“The resolution also calls for the decentralisation of the Nigeria Police to state police, for effective provision of security services at the local government level. (NAN)

