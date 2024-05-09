ALGON says call for Fubara’s impeachment in order 

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), River Chapter, says the call for the impeachment of Gov. Siminalayi Fubara is a step in the right direction.

The Chairman, Mr Allwell Ihunda said at a news conference in Port Harcourt on Wednesday that 21 local government chairmen in the state were in support of the call to impeach the governor

NAN reports that the Rivers Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), recently called on the Martins Amaewhule-led faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly to commence impeachment proceedings against Fubara.

Ihunda, also the Chairman, Port Harcourt City Local Government Council, said that the call for Fubara’s impeachment was to safeguard democracy and the rule of law.

The ALGON chairman alleged that the governor did not release statutory allocations to the local government councils in April.

”We did not receive allocations in April, this development is a show of executive rascality on the part of the governor,” he said

He said that Fubara had refused to convene the Joint Account Allocation Committee meeting, which is the prerequisite for the release and disbursement of funds to the councils.

”The governor’s action is illegal. The state is at the verge of being plunged into totalitarianism,” he said.

Ihunda further said that Fubara had directed Heads of Local Government Administrations in the councils to present salary vouchers to his office directly.

”He wants salary vouchers and overheads of civil servants, excluding chairmen, vice chairmen, councilors and political appointees sent to his office,” he said.

”This action is unconstitutional. It is in contravention of Sections 3(6), 7 and 162 of the 1999 Constitution,” he said

“The chairman urged the state House of Assembly to take appropriate steps towards checking the excesses of the governor to safeguard democracy in the state.(NAN)

By Precious Akutamadu