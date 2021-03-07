ALGON president urges youth to shun alcoholism, kidnapping

President, Association of Local Governments of (ALGON), Mr David Alabi, has advised youths to shun alcoholism, banditry and kidnapping that disturb peace, economy and of country.

Alabi gave the advice on Saturday in Abuja when he received an award from the Northern Youth Initiative for Peace and Good Governance.

He said that ALGON was deeply pained by the way youths were involved in alcoholism, banditry and kidnapping.

Alabi urged youths engaging in such bad behaviours to retrace their steps.

He pledged that ALGON would closely with the youth in the of the grassroots.

Receiving the award, Alabi described the award and honour as a motivation for further service and dedicated the award to all youths.

Alabi thanked the Northern youths for the honour and urged them to continue to develop programmes that would unite .

The National President of the group, Alhaji Umar Faruk, said the award was meant to appreciate the distinctive qualities which Alabi had exhibited tirelessly in the of leading ALGON.

He said the youths association, the 19 northern , had incorporated the award in its programme for the promotion of good leadership and . (NAN)

