The President, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Mr David Alabi, has advised youths to shun alcoholism, banditry and kidnapping that disturb the peace, economy and security of the country.

Alabi gave the advice on Saturday in Abuja when he received an award from the Northern Youth Initiative for Peace and Good Governance.

He said that ALGON was deeply pained by the way youths were involved in alcoholism, banditry and kidnapping.

Alabi urged youths engaging in such bad behaviours to retrace their steps.

He pledged that ALGON would work closely with the youth in the development of the grassroots.

Receiving the award, Alabi described the award and honour as a motivation for further service and dedicated the award to all Nigerian youths.

Alabi thanked the Northern youths for the honour and urged them to continue to develop programmes that would unite Nigerians.

The National President of the group, Alhaji Umar Faruk, said the award was meant to appreciate the distinctive qualities which Alabi had exhibited tirelessly in the course of leading ALGON.

He said the youths association, covering the 19 northern states, had incorporated the award in its programme for the promotion of good leadership and development. (NAN)

